Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 60 30 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 55 35 .611 5 Modesto (Seattle) 47 43 .522 13 Stockton (Oakland) 38 52 .422 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 38 .573 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 45 45 .500 6½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 39 50 .438 12 Visalia (Arizona) 24 66 .257 27½

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game

Modesto 5, San Jose 4

Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 15, Visalia 7

Modesto 7, San Jose 6, 10 innings

Stockton 6, Fresno 1

Inland Empire 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

