Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|60
|30
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|55
|35
|.611
|5
|Modesto (Seattle)
|47
|43
|.522
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|52
|.422
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|38
|.573
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|45
|45
|.500
|6½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|39
|50
|.438
|12
|Visalia (Arizona)
|24
|66
|.257
|27½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game
Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game
Modesto 5, San Jose 4
Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10
Fresno 8, Stockton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 15, Visalia 7
Modesto 7, San Jose 6, 10 innings
Stockton 6, Fresno 1
Inland Empire 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
