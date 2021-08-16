CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 12:29 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 60 30 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 55 35 .611 5
Modesto (Seattle) 47 43 .522 13
Stockton (Oakland) 38 52 .422 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 38 .573
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 45 45 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 39 50 .438 12
Visalia (Arizona) 24 66 .257 27½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Inland Empire 4, 1st game

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 3, 2nd game

Modesto 5, San Jose 4

Visalia 11, Lake Elsinore 10

Fresno 8, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 15, Visalia 7

Modesto 7, San Jose 6, 10 innings

Stockton 6, Fresno 1

Inland Empire 5, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

