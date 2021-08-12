CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 1:21 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 58 28 .674
San Jose (San Francisco) 55 31 .640 3
Modesto (Seattle) 43 43 .500 15
Stockton (Oakland) 36 50 .419 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 48 36 .571
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 43 42 .506
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 37 48 .435 11½
Visalia (Arizona) 22 64 .256 27

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 8, Visalia 4

San Jose 4, Modesto 0

Fresno 12, Stockton 4

Inland Empire 10, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 6, Modesto 2

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 6

Fresno 4, Stockton 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 9, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

EEOC reminds federal managers how to avoid common complaints

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

OPM, VA recount digital transformation hits and misses

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up