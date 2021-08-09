Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|56
|28
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|53
|31
|.631
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|43
|41
|.512
|13
|Stockton (Oakland)
|36
|48
|.429
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|42
|41
|.506
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|36
|47
|.434
|11½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|21
|63
|.250
|27
___
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9
Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3
Fresno 3, San Jose 1
Stockton 11, Modesto 10
|Sunday’s Games
Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5
Fresno 4, San Jose 3
Stockton 14, Modesto 12
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
