Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 56 28 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 53…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 56 28 .667 — San Jose (San Francisco) 53 31 .631 3 Modesto (Seattle) 43 41 .512 13 Stockton (Oakland) 36 48 .429 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 47 35 .573 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 42 41 .506 5½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 36 47 .434 11½ Visalia (Arizona) 21 63 .250 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9

Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Fresno 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 10

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 4, San Jose 3

Stockton 14, Modesto 12

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

