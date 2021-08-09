2020 Olympics: USA wins most gold medals after epic final day | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 9, 2021, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 56 28 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 53 31 .631 3
Modesto (Seattle) 43 41 .512 13
Stockton (Oakland) 36 48 .429 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 47 35 .573
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 42 41 .506
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 36 47 .434 11½
Visalia (Arizona) 21 63 .250 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 10, Inland Empire 9

Lake Elsinore 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Fresno 3, San Jose 1

Stockton 11, Modesto 10

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire 13, Visalia 7

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Lake Elsinore 5

Fresno 4, San Jose 3

Stockton 14, Modesto 12

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Freson, 9:50 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up