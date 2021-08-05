Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|53
|27
|.671
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|52
|28
|.646
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|42
|38
|.525
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|33
|47
|.412
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|45
|34
|.570
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|39
|40
|.494
|6
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|35
|45
|.438
|10½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|20
|60
|.250
|25½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6
Fresno 8, San Jose 7
Stockton 16, Modesto 15
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6
Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 7
San Jose 6, Fresno 5
Modesto 6, Stockton 3
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
