Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 53 27 .671 — San Jose (San Francisco) 52 28 .646 2 Modesto (Seattle) 42 38 .525 11 Stockton (Oakland) 33 47 .412 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 45 34 .570 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 39 40 .494 6 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 35 45 .438 10½ Visalia (Arizona) 20 60 .250 25½

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Fresno 8, San Jose 7

Stockton 16, Modesto 15

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia 7, Inland Empire 6

Lake Elsinore 12, Rancho Cucamonga 7

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Modesto 6, Stockton 3

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

