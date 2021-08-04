2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 1:26 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 53 26 .671
San Jose (San Francisco) 51 28 .646 2
Modesto (Seattle) 41 38 .519 12
Stockton (Oakland) 33 46 .418 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 45 33 .577
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 39 39 .500 6
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 34 45 .430 11½
Visalia (Arizona) 19 60 .241 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 11, Fresno 3

San Jose 6, Inland Empire 3

Stockton 8, Visalia 4

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Modesto 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 3, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Lake Elsinore 6

Fresno 8, San Jose 7

Stockton 16, Modesto 15

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

