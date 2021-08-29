CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 1:08 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 65 36 .644
San Jose (San Francisco) 63 38 .624 2
Modesto (Seattle) 56 45 .554 9
Stockton (Oakland) 39 60 .394 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 54 46 .540
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 50 49 .505
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 44 56 .440 10
Visalia (Arizona) 30 71 .297 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Visalia 15, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Modesto 4, Fresno 1

Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 12, San Jose 5

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Lake Elsinore 1, San Jose 0

Fresno 10, Modesto 9

Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

