Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|65
|36
|.644
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|63
|38
|.624
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|56
|45
|.554
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|39
|60
|.394
|25
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|54
|46
|.540
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|50
|49
|.505
|3½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|44
|56
|.440
|10
|Visalia (Arizona)
|30
|71
|.297
|24½
___
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 15, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Modesto 4, Fresno 1
Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.
Lake Elsinore 12, San Jose 5
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5
Lake Elsinore 1, San Jose 0
Fresno 10, Modesto 9
Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
