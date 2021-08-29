Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 65 36 .644 — San Jose (San Francisco) 63…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 65 36 .644 — San Jose (San Francisco) 63 38 .624 2 Modesto (Seattle) 56 45 .554 9 Stockton (Oakland) 39 60 .394 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 54 46 .540 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 50 49 .505 3½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 44 56 .440 10 Visalia (Arizona) 30 71 .297 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Visalia 15, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Modesto 4, Fresno 1

Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.

Lake Elsinore 12, San Jose 5

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Lake Elsinore 1, San Jose 0

Fresno 10, Modesto 9

Inland Empire at Stockton, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 4 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Visalia at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.