Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 1:03 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 64 33 .660
San Jose (San Francisco) 61 36 .629 3
Modesto (Seattle) 53 44 .546 11
Stockton (Oakland) 39 58 .402 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 53 43 .552
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 49 .495
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 42 54 .438 11
Visalia (Arizona) 27 70 .278 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, Visalia 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 0, 1st game

Modesto 5, Stockton 4, 2nd game

Rancho Cucamonga 9, San Jose 2

Lake Elsinore 16, Inland Empire 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 5

Rancho Cucamonga 14, Visalia 8

Fresno 12, Modesto 9

Stockton 2, Inland Empire 1

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

