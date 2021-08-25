Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|64
|33
|.660
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|61
|36
|.629
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|53
|44
|.546
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|39
|58
|.402
|25
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|53
|43
|.552
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|48
|49
|.495
|5½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|42
|54
|.438
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|27
|70
|.278
|26½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno 5, Visalia 2
Modesto 10, Stockton 0, 1st game
Modesto 5, Stockton 4, 2nd game
Rancho Cucamonga 9, San Jose 2
Lake Elsinore 16, Inland Empire 6
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 8, Lake Elsinore 5
Rancho Cucamonga 14, Visalia 8
Fresno 12, Modesto 9
Stockton 2, Inland Empire 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.