Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 63 33 .656 — San Jose (San Francisco) 60…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 63 33 .656 — San Jose (San Francisco) 60 36 .625 3 Modesto (Seattle) 53 43 .552 10 Stockton (Oakland) 38 58 .396 25 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 52 43 .547 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 48 .500 4½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 42 53 .442 10 Visalia (Arizona) 27 69 .281 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Fresno 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 7

San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 0

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, Visalia 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 0, 1st game

Modesto 5, Stockton 4, 2nd game

Rancho Cucamonga 9, San Jose 2

Lake Elsinore 16, Inland Empire 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

