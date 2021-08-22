CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 11:56 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 63 33 .656
San Jose (San Francisco) 60 36 .625 3
Modesto (Seattle) 53 43 .552 10
Stockton (Oakland) 38 58 .396 25
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 52 43 .547
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 48 .500
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 42 53 .442 10
Visalia (Arizona) 27 69 .281 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Fresno 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 7

San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 0

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 5, Visalia 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 0, 1st game

Modesto 5, Stockton 4, 2nd game

Rancho Cucamonga 9, San Jose 2

Lake Elsinore 16, Inland Empire 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

