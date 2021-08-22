Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 62 33 .653 — San Jose (San Francisco) 60…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 62 33 .653 — San Jose (San Francisco) 60 35 .632 2 Modesto (Seattle) 51 43 .543 10½ Stockton (Oakland) 38 56 .404 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 43 .543 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 47 .505 3½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 41 53 .436 10 Visalia (Arizona) 27 68 .204 24½

___

Friday’s Games

Visalia 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings

San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Modesto 6, Stockton 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 3

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 6, Fresno 2

Modesto 10, Stockton 7

San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 0

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 2, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

