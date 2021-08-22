Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|62
|33
|.653
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|60
|35
|.632
|2
|Modesto (Seattle)
|51
|43
|.543
|10½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|56
|.404
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|43
|.543
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|48
|47
|.505
|3½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|41
|53
|.436
|10
|Visalia (Arizona)
|27
|68
|.204
|24½
___
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings
San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Modesto 6, Stockton 5
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 3
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia 6, Fresno 2
Modesto 10, Stockton 7
San Jose 3, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Lake Elsinore 3, Inland Empire 0
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 2, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
San Jose at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Modesto at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Inland Empire at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
