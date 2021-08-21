CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 2:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 62 32 .660
San Jose (San Francisco) 59 35 .628 3
Modesto (Seattle) 50 43 .538 11½
Stockton (Oakland) 38 55 .409 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 42 .548
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 46 .511
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 53 .430 11
Visalia (Arizona) 26 68 .277 25½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno 10, Visalia 7

San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13

Modesto 13, Stockton 12

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Visalia 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings

San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Modesto 6, Stockton 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 3

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 2, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Relief groups helping troops bring furry friends overseas

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up