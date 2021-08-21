Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 62 32 .660 — San Jose (San Francisco) 59…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 62 32 .660 — San Jose (San Francisco) 59 35 .628 3 Modesto (Seattle) 50 43 .538 11½ Stockton (Oakland) 38 55 .409 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 51 42 .548 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 48 46 .511 3½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 40 53 .430 11 Visalia (Arizona) 26 68 .277 25½

Thursday’s Games

Fresno 10, Visalia 7

San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13

Modesto 13, Stockton 12

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Visalia 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings

San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Modesto 6, Stockton 5

Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 3

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Modesto, 2, 5:05 p.m.

San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

