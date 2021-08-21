Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|62
|32
|.660
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|59
|35
|.628
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|50
|43
|.538
|11½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|38
|55
|.409
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|51
|42
|.548
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|48
|46
|.511
|3½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|40
|53
|.430
|11
|Visalia (Arizona)
|26
|68
|.277
|25½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Fresno 10, Visalia 7
San Jose 14, Rancho Cucamonga 13
Modesto 13, Stockton 12
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 3, Fresno 2, 10 innings
San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Modesto 6, Stockton 5
Inland Empire 6, Lake Elsinore 3
|Saturday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Modesto, 2, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Rancho Cucamonga, 8 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.