Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 40 .540 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 44 .500 3½ Jupiter (Miami) 42 43 .494 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 59 .306 20 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 59 27 .686 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 53 33 .616 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 44 41 .518 14½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 44 .470 18½ Dunedin (Toronto) 40 49 .449 20½ Lakeland (Detroit) 37 51 .420 23

Friday’s Games

Tampa 6, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Tampa 5, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Lakeland at Palm Beach, susp.

Daytona 3, Jupiter 0

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 4, Clearwater 3

Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game

Jupiter at Daytona, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Lakeland at Palm Beach, noon

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

