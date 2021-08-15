CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 12:15 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 40 .540
Daytona (Cincinnati) 44 44 .500
Jupiter (Miami) 42 43 .494 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 59 .306 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 59 27 .686
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 53 33 .616 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 44 41 .518 14½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 44 .470 18½
Dunedin (Toronto) 40 49 .449 20½
Lakeland (Detroit) 37 51 .420 23

___

Friday’s Games

Tampa 6, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Tampa 5, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Lakeland at Palm Beach, susp.

Daytona 3, Jupiter 0

Saturday’s Games

Tampa 4, Clearwater 3

Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game

Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game

Jupiter at Daytona, susp.

Sunday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Lakeland at Palm Beach, noon

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

