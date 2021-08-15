Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|40
|.540
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|59
|.306
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|27
|.686
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|53
|33
|.616
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|44
|41
|.518
|14½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|44
|.470
|18½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|40
|49
|.449
|20½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|37
|51
|.420
|23
___
|Friday’s Games
Tampa 6, Clearwater 0, 1st game
Tampa 5, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 0
Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 1, 2nd game
Lakeland at Palm Beach, susp.
Daytona 3, Jupiter 0
|Saturday’s Games
Tampa 4, Clearwater 3
Bradenton 2, Fort Myers 1, 10 innings
Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 3, 1st game
Lakeland 3, Palm Beach 1, 2nd game
Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 2, 1st game
Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 3, 2nd game
Jupiter at Daytona, susp.
|Sunday’s Games
Clearwater at Tampa, noon
Lakeland at Palm Beach, noon
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.