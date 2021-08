Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 37 .560 — Jupiter (Miami) 42…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 47 37 .560 — Jupiter (Miami) 42 42 .500 5 Daytona (Cincinnati) 43 44 .494 5½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 57 .313 20½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 52 32 .619 4½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 40 .518 13 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 37 49 .430 20½ Lakeland (Detroit) 35 51 .407 22½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 8, Daytona 1

Thursday’s Games

St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 1, 1st game

St. Lucie 4, Dunedin 0, 5 innings, 2nd game

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 1st game

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd., 2nd game

Fort Myers at Bradenton, ppd.

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

Daytona 10, Jupiter 7

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Clearwater at Tampa, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.