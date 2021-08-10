Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543 — Jupiter (Miami) 41…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543 — Jupiter (Miami) 41 41 .500 3½ Daytona (Cincinnati) 42 43 .494 4 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 55 .312 18½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 5 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 39 .524 12½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 37 46 .446 19 Lakeland (Detroit) 33 50 .398 23

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0

Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.

Daytona 10, Jupiter 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 2 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

