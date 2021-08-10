CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:38 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543
Jupiter (Miami) 41 41 .500
Daytona (Cincinnati) 42 43 .494 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 55 .312 18½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 39 .524 12½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 37 46 .446 19
Lakeland (Detroit) 33 50 .398 23

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0

Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.

Daytona 10, Jupiter 6

Wednesday’s Games

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 2 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

