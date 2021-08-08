Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|44
|37
|.543
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|41
|40
|.506
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|41
|43
|.485
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|54
|.316
|18
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|26
|.683
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|50
|32
|.610
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|43
|38
|.531
|12½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|38
|41
|.481
|16½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|37
|46
|.446
|19½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|32
|50
|.390
|24
___
|Saturday’s Games
Bradenton 7, Clearwater 0, 1st game
Bradenton 8, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
Lakeland 5, Daytona 0
St. Lucie 13, Palm Beach 6, 1st game
St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game
Jupiter 4, Tampa 2
Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 3
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa at Jupiter, canc.
Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0
Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0
St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1
Lakeland 4, Daytona 3
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
