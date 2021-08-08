Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543 — Jupiter (Miami) 41…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543 — Jupiter (Miami) 41 40 .506 3 Daytona (Cincinnati) 41 43 .485 4½ Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 54 .316 18 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 26 .683 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 50 32 .610 6 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 38 .531 12½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 41 .481 16½ Dunedin (Toronto) 37 46 .446 19½ Lakeland (Detroit) 32 50 .390 24

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Bradenton 8, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Lakeland 5, Daytona 0

St. Lucie 13, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game

Jupiter 4, Tampa 2

Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0

Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

