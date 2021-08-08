2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A Southeast Glance

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 8, 2021, 6:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 44 37 .543
Jupiter (Miami) 41 40 .506 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 41 43 .485
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 54 .316 18
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 26 .683
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 50 32 .610 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 38 .531 12½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 41 .481 16½
Dunedin (Toronto) 37 46 .446 19½
Lakeland (Detroit) 32 50 .390 24

___

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Bradenton 8, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Lakeland 5, Daytona 0

St. Lucie 13, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 0, 2nd game

Jupiter 4, Tampa 2

Fort Myers 5, Dunedin 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Dunedin 3, Fort Myers 0

Bradenton 14, Clearwater 0

St. Lucie 2, Palm Beach 1

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

DHS CIO highlights ways to strengthen cyber workforce under IT modernization strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up