Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 41 37 .526 — Daytona (Cincinnati) 41 41 .500 2 Jupiter (Miami) 40 40 .500 2 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 25 51 .329 15 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 25 .691 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 47 32 .595 8 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 37 .532 13 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 38 38 .500 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 36 46 .444 20 Lakeland (Detroit) 30 50 .375 25½

Thursday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.

Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.

Daytona 4, Lakeland 3

Tampa 8, Jupiter 1

Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0

Friday’s Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.

Daytona 8, Lakeland 5

Jupiter 9, Tampa 7

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 3

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Tampa at Jupiter, canc.

Saturday’s Games

Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

