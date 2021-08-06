Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|41
|41
|.500
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|40
|40
|.500
|2
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|25
|51
|.329
|15
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|25
|.691
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|47
|32
|.595
|8
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|43
|37
|.532
|13
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|38
|38
|.500
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|36
|46
|.444
|20
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|30
|50
|.375
|25½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 1st game, ppd.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2nd game, canc.
Clearwater 6, Bradenton 3, 1st game
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2nd game, ppd.
Daytona 4, Lakeland 3
Tampa 8, Jupiter 1
Dunedin 8, Fort Myers 0
|Friday’s Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, ppd.
Daytona 8, Lakeland 5
Jupiter 9, Tampa 7
Bradenton 7, Clearwater 3
Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3
Tampa at Jupiter, canc.
|Saturday’s Games
Bradenton at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers 4, Dunedin 3
|Sunday’s Games
Tampa at Jupiter, noon
Dunedin at Fort Myers, noon
Bradenton at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.