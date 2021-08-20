CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 20, 2021, 12:15 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 56 37 .602
Down East (Texas) 54 38 .587
Fayetteville (Houston) 40 51 .440 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 67 .280 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 54 39 .581
Delmarva (Baltimore) 51 42 .548 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 46 .505 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 60 .355 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 66 27 .710
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 46 46 .500 19½
Columbia (Kansas City) 43 50 .462 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 40 53 .430 26

___

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game

Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 7, Augusta 2

Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1

Thursday’s Games

Salem 7, Lynchburg 2

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, susp.

Down East 14, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 6, Augusta 5, 7 innings

Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 9

Charleston 5, Columbia 4

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

