Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|54
|38
|.587
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|67
|.280
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|54
|39
|.581
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|51
|42
|.548
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|47
|46
|.505
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|60
|.355
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|66
|27
|.710
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|46
|46
|.500
|19½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|43
|50
|.462
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|53
|.430
|26
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game
Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 8, Salem 4
Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2
Down East 4, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 7, Augusta 2
Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1
|Thursday’s Games
Salem 7, Lynchburg 2
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, susp.
Down East 14, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 6, Augusta 5, 7 innings
Delmarva 11, Fredericksburg 9
Charleston 5, Columbia 4
|Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
