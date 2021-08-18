Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|55
|37
|.598
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|53
|38
|.582
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|40
|51
|.440
|14½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|66
|.283
|29
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|53
|39
|.576
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|50
|42
|.543
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|47
|45
|.511
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|59
|.359
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|65
|27
|.707
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|46
|46
|.500
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|43
|49
|.467
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|52
|.435
|25
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem 11, Lynchburg 6
Fayetteville 8, Myrtle Beach 1
Down East 5, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 10, Augusta 4
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 1
Columbia 9, Charleston 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game
Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game
Lynchburg 8, Salem 4
Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2
Down East 4, Kannapolis 3
Carolina 7, Augusta 2
Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
