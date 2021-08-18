CORONAVIRUS NEWS : US calls for booster shots | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 18, 2021, 11:12 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 55 37 .598
Down East (Texas) 53 38 .582
Fayetteville (Houston) 40 51 .440 14½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 66 .283 29
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 53 39 .576
Delmarva (Baltimore) 50 42 .543 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 45 .511 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 59 .359 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 65 27 .707
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 46 46 .500 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 43 49 .467 22
Augusta (Atlanta) 40 52 .435 25

___

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 11, Lynchburg 6

Fayetteville 8, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 10, Augusta 4

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 9, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charleston 5, Columbia 4, 1st game

Charleston 6, Columbia 3, 2nd game

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 3

Carolina 7, Augusta 2

Delmarva 3, Fredericksburg 1

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

