Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 54 37 .593 — Down East (Texas) 52 38 .578 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 40 50 .444 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 65 .286 28 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 53 38 .582 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 49 42 .538 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 45 .505 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 58 .363 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 45 46 .495 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 43 47 .478 20 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 23½

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Charleston 6

Fredericksburg 4, Salem 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 11, Lynchburg 6

Fayetteville 8, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 10, Augusta 4

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 9, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

