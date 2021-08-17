Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|54
|37
|.593
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|52
|38
|.578
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|40
|50
|.444
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|65
|.286
|28
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|49
|42
|.538
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|46
|45
|.505
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|58
|.363
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|63
|27
|.700
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|45
|46
|.495
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|43
|47
|.478
|20
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|51
|.440
|23½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1
Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Charleston 6
Fredericksburg 4, Salem 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem 11, Lynchburg 6
Fayetteville 8, Myrtle Beach 1
Down East 5, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 10, Augusta 4
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 1
Columbia 9, Charleston 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Columbia at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
