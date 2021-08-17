CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Md. senators push for mask mandates | Dermatology patients may need 3 COVID-19 shots | TSA extends mask rule | DC-region case numbers
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 17, 2021, 11:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 54 37 .593
Down East (Texas) 52 38 .578
Fayetteville (Houston) 40 50 .444 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 65 .286 28
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 53 38 .582
Delmarva (Baltimore) 49 42 .538 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 45 .505 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 58 .363 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 27 .700
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 45 46 .495 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 43 47 .478 20
Augusta (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 23½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Charleston 6

Fredericksburg 4, Salem 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem 11, Lynchburg 6

Fayetteville 8, Myrtle Beach 1

Down East 5, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 10, Augusta 4

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 1

Columbia 9, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Columbia at Charleston, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Former OFPP administrators say new nominee must do these things to succeed

DoD shifting readiness priorities from short-term to strategic

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

Money, momentum give new GSA administrator a rare opportunity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up