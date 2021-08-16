Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|51
|38
|.573
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|39
|50
|.438
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|64
|.289
|27
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|46
|44
|.511
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|32
|57
|.360
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|63
|26
|.708
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|45
|45
|.500
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|42
|47
|.472
|21
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|50
|.444
|23½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 5, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4
Fredericksburg 12, Salem 0, 1st game
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3, 2nd game
Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 1
Columbia 8, Fayetteville 5
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1
Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Charleston 6
Fredericksburg 4, Salem 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
