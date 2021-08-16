CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 12:44 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 37 .589
Down East (Texas) 51 38 .573
Fayetteville (Houston) 39 50 .438 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 64 .289 27
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 52 38 .578
Delmarva (Baltimore) 48 42 .533 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 44 .511 6
Fredericksburg (Washington) 32 57 .360 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 26 .708
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 45 45 .500 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 42 47 .472 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 40 50 .444 23½

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 0, 1st game

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3, 2nd game

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 1

Columbia 8, Fayetteville 5

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Charleston 6

Fredericksburg 4, Salem 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

