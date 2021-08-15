Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 37 .589 — Down East (Texas) 51 38…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 37 .589 — Down East (Texas) 51 38 .573 1½ Fayetteville (Houston) 39 50 .438 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 63 .292 27 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 52 37 .584 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 48 42 .533 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 46 44 .511 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 32 57 .360 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 25 .716 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 44 45 .494 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 42 47 .472 21½ Augusta (Atlanta) 39 50 .438 24½

___

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 0, 1st game

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3, 2nd game

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 1

Columbia 8, Fayetteville 5

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1

Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2

Kannapolis at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

