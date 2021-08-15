Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|51
|38
|.573
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|39
|50
|.438
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|63
|.292
|27
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|48
|42
|.533
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|46
|44
|.511
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|32
|57
|.360
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|63
|25
|.716
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|44
|45
|.494
|19½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|42
|47
|.472
|21½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|39
|50
|.438
|24½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 5, Down East 2
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4
Fredericksburg 12, Salem 0, 1st game
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3, 2nd game
Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 1
Columbia 8, Fayetteville 5
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 7, Down East 4, 7 innings
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1
Fayetteville 3, Columbia 2
Kannapolis at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
