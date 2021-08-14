Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 36 .596 — Down East (Texas) 50 38…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 53 36 .596 — Down East (Texas) 50 38 .568 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 38 50 .432 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 63 .292 27 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 52 37 .584 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 48 41 .539 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 45 44 .506 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 32 57 .360 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 25 .716 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 44 45 .494 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 42 46 .477 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 39 50 .438 24½

Friday’s Games

Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 1

Down East 12, Carolina 11, 11 innings

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 5, Columbia 3

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 5, Down East 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 4

Fredericksburg 12, Salem 0, 1st game

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3, 2nd game

Augusta 8, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 6, Delmarva 1

Columbia 8, Fayetteville 5

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

