Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 12:12 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 36 .591
Down East (Texas) 50 37 .575
Fayetteville (Houston) 38 49 .437 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 62 .295 26
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 51 36 .586
Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 40 .540 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 44 43 .506 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 31 56 .356 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 63 24 .724
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 45 .489 20½
Columbia (Kansas City) 41 46 .471 22
Augusta (Atlanta) 38 50 .432 25½

___

Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 11, Carolina 6

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 0

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1

Columbia 15, Fayetteville 4

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 4

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East 12, Carolina 11, 11 innings

Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 4

Salem at Fredericksburg, ppd.

Fayetteville 5, Columbia 3

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Sports

