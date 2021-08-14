Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|52
|36
|.591
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|50
|37
|.575
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|38
|49
|.437
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|62
|.295
|26
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|47
|40
|.540
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|31
|56
|.356
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|63
|24
|.724
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|45
|.489
|20½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|41
|46
|.471
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|38
|50
|.432
|25½
___
Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3
|Thursday’s Games
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1
Down East 11, Carolina 6
Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 0
Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1
Columbia 15, Fayetteville 4
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 4
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East 12, Carolina 11, 11 innings
Charleston 11, Myrtle Beach 4
Salem at Fredericksburg, ppd.
Fayetteville 5, Columbia 3
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 2
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
