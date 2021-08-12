CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Back-to-school plans in DC region | Va. mandates masks in schools | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 12, 2021, 11:54 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 35 .598
Down East (Texas) 49 37 .570
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 49 .430 14½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 61 .299 26
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 51 36 .586
Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 40 .540 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 44 43 .506 7
Fredericksburg (Washington) 31 56 .356 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 62 24 .721
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 44 .494 19½
Columbia (Kansas City) 41 45 .477 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 37 50 .425 25½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game

Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game

Carolina 19, Down East 10

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 11, Carolina 6

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 0

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1

Columbia 15, Fayetteville 4

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 4

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

