Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|52
|35
|.598
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|49
|37
|.570
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|37
|49
|.430
|14½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|61
|.299
|26
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|47
|40
|.540
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|31
|56
|.356
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|62
|24
|.721
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|44
|.494
|19½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|41
|45
|.477
|21
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|37
|50
|.425
|25½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game
Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game
Carolina 19, Down East 10
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2
Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4
Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3
Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3
|Thursday’s Games
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1
Down East 11, Carolina 6
Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 0
Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1
Columbia 15, Fayetteville 4
Augusta 6, Kannapolis 4
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
