Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 35 .598 — Down East (Texas) 49 37 .570 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 49 .430 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 61 .299 26 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 51 36 .586 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 40 .540 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 44 43 .506 7 Fredericksburg (Washington) 31 56 .356 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 62 24 .721 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 44 .494 19½ Columbia (Kansas City) 41 45 .477 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 37 50 .425 25½

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game

Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game

Carolina 19, Down East 10

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 11, Carolina 6

Charleston 8, Myrtle Beach 0

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1

Columbia 15, Fayetteville 4

Augusta 6, Kannapolis 4

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

