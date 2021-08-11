Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 34 .605 — Down East (Texas) 48 37…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 52 34 .605 — Down East (Texas) 48 37 .565 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 48 .435 14½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 60 .302 26 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 51 35 .593 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 47 39 .547 4 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 43 .500 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 56 .349 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 61 24 .718 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 43 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 40 45 .471 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 36 50 .419 25½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 7, 1st game

Delmarva 10, Lynchburg 6, 2nd game

Carolina 19, Down East 10

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 2

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 4

Columbia 5, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 12, Kannapolis 3

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.