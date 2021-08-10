Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607 — Down East (Texas) 47 36…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 33 .607 — Down East (Texas) 47 36 .566 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 46 .446 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 58 .310 25 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 49 34 .595 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 38 .542 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 41 .506 7½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 29 55 .345 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 23 .723 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 42 42 .500 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 38 45 .458 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 50 .405 26½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

