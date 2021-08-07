Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 50 33 .602 — Down East (Texas) 45 36…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 50 33 .602 — Down East (Texas) 45 36 .556 4 Fayetteville (Houston) 37 45 .451 12½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 57 .313 24 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 49 34 .590 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 36 .556 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 40 .512 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 55 .337 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 59 23 .720 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 41 42 .494 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 38 44 .463 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 49 .410 25½

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Down East 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Fredericksburg 4

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 4

Salem 5, Lynchburg 3

Charleston 4, Augusta 2

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 8

Down East at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

