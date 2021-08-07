Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|50
|33
|.602
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|45
|36
|.556
|4
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|37
|45
|.451
|12½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|57
|.313
|24
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|36
|.556
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|42
|40
|.512
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|55
|.337
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|59
|23
|.720
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|41
|42
|.494
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|44
|.463
|21
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|49
|.410
|25½
___
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3
Lynchburg 8, Salem 4
Down East 8, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2
Charleston 9, Augusta 4
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Fredericksburg 4
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 4
Salem 5, Lynchburg 3
Charleston 4, Augusta 2
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 8
Down East at Delmarva, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
