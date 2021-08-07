2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:35 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 50 33 .602
Down East (Texas) 45 36 .556 4
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 45 .451 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 57 .313 24
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 49 34 .590
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 36 .556 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 40 .512
Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 55 .337 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 59 23 .720
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 41 42 .494 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 44 .463 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 49 .410 25½

___

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Down East 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 6, Fredericksburg 4

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 4

Salem 5, Lynchburg 3

Charleston 4, Augusta 2

Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 8

Down East at Delmarva, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

