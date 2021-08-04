2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Story behind tears from Lyles | How speed walking works | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 10:36 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 47 33 .588
Down East (Texas) 43 36 .544
Fayetteville (Houston) 34 45 .430 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 54 .325 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 47 33 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 34 .570
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 41 38 .519
Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 52 .350 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 56 23 .709
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 41 .481 18
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 38 42 .475 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 46 .425 22½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 0

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Salem 8, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva 4, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 4

Augusta at Charleston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 4, Fayetteville 1

Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1, 1st game

Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game

Lynchburg 9, Salem 6

Delmarva 5, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Charleston 3, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

