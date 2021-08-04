Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|43
|36
|.544
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|34
|45
|.430
|12½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|54
|.325
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|34
|.570
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|41
|38
|.519
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|52
|.350
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|56
|23
|.709
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|41
|.481
|18
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|42
|.475
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|46
|.425
|22½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 0
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.
Salem 8, Lynchburg 1
Delmarva 4, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 4
Augusta at Charleston, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 4, Fayetteville 1
Kannapolis 3, Carolina 1, 1st game
Carolina 3, Kannapolis 2, 2nd game
Lynchburg 9, Salem 6
Delmarva 5, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3
Charleston 3, Augusta 1
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
