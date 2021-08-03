Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590 — Down East (Texas) 43 35…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590 — Down East (Texas) 43 35 .551 3 Fayetteville (Houston) 34 44 .436 12 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 25 53 .342 21 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 47 32 .595 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 44 34 .564 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 40 38 .513 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 27 52 .342 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 23 .701 — Columbia (Kansas City) 38 40 .487 16½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 37 42 .468 18 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 44 .436 20½

Sunday’s Games

Salem 6, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Down East, susp.

Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4

Columbia 10, Charleston 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 0

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Salem 8, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva 4, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 4

Augusta at Charleston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

