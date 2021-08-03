Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|43
|35
|.551
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|34
|44
|.436
|12
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|53
|.342
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|47
|32
|.595
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|44
|34
|.564
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|40
|38
|.513
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|27
|52
|.342
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|54
|23
|.701
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|40
|.487
|16½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|37
|42
|.468
|18
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|44
|.436
|20½
|Sunday’s Games
Salem 6, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville at Down East, susp.
Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4
Columbia 10, Charleston 6
Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6
Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 0
Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.
Salem 8, Lynchburg 1
Delmarva 4, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 4
Augusta at Charleston, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
