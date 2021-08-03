2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 10:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590
Down East (Texas) 43 35 .551 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 34 44 .436 12
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 25 53 .342 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 47 32 .595
Delmarva (Baltimore) 44 34 .564
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 40 38 .513
Fredericksburg (Washington) 27 52 .342 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 23 .701
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 40 .487 16½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 37 42 .468 18
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 44 .436 20½

___

Sunday’s Games

Salem 6, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Down East, susp.

Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4

Columbia 10, Charleston 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 0

Kannapolis at Carolina, ppd.

Salem 8, Lynchburg 1

Delmarva 4, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 4

Augusta at Charleston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

After years of contentious negotiations, HHS, NTEU agree to labor relations reset

Air Force taking measures to help airmen retain sexual assault training information

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

UPDATE: Several injured after Pentagon officer attacked near Metro bus platform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up