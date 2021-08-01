Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|43
|34
|.558
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|33
|44
|.429
|12½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|53
|.321
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|46
|32
|.590
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|43
|34
|.558
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|40
|37
|.519
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|27
|51
|.346
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|54
|23
|.701
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|39
|.494
|16
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|42
|.462
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|44
|.436
|20½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia 6, Charleston 5, 1st game
Columbia at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.
Fayetteville 8, Down East 4
Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5
Carolina 11, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 7, Salem 3
|Sunday’s Games
Salem 6, Kannapolis 2
Fayetteville at Down East, susp.
Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4
Columbia 10, Charleston 6
Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6
Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
