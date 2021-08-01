2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 9:56 PM

All Times EDT

Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590
Down East (Texas) 43 34 .558
Fayetteville (Houston) 33 44 .429 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 25 53 .321 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 46 32 .590
Delmarva (Baltimore) 43 34 .558
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 40 37 .519
Fredericksburg (Washington) 27 51 .346 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 23 .701
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 39 .494 16
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 36 42 .462 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 44 .436 20½

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 6, Charleston 5, 1st game

Columbia at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Fayetteville 8, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5

Carolina 11, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 7, Salem 3

Sunday’s Games

Salem 6, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Down East, susp.

Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4

Columbia 10, Charleston 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

