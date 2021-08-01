Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590 — Down East (Texas) 43 34…

All Times EDT

Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 32 .590 — Down East (Texas) 43 34 .558 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 33 44 .429 12½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 25 53 .321 21 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 46 32 .590 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 43 34 .558 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 40 37 .519 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 27 51 .346 19 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 23 .701 — Columbia (Kansas City) 38 39 .494 16 Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 36 42 .462 18½ Augusta (Atlanta) 34 44 .436 20½

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 6, Charleston 5, 1st game

Columbia at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Fayetteville 8, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5

Carolina 11, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 7, Salem 3

Sunday’s Games

Salem 6, Kannapolis 2

Fayetteville at Down East, susp.

Lynchburg 10, Carolina 4

Columbia 10, Charleston 6

Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 6

Fredericksburg 16, Delmarva 7

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

