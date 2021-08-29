CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 10:48 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 41 .598
Down East (Texas) 60 42 .588 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 46 56 .451 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 30 72 .294 31
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 57 45 .559 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 52 .490 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 71 31 .696
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 51 51 .500 20
Columbia (Kansas City) 47 55 .461 24
Augusta (Atlanta) 42 60 .412 29

___

Saturday’s Games

Down East 5, Fayetteville 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 2

Delmarva 7, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 5, Carolina 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 1

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 9, Down East 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

