Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|61
|41
|.598
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|60
|42
|.588
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|46
|56
|.451
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|72
|.294
|31
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|57
|45
|.559
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|50
|52
|.490
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|65
|.363
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|71
|31
|.696
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|51
|51
|.500
|20
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|55
|.461
|24
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|42
|60
|.412
|29
___
|Saturday’s Games
Down East 5, Fayetteville 1
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 2
Delmarva 7, Salem 3
Fredericksburg 5, Carolina 4
Charleston 6, Augusta 2
Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 1
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0
Fayetteville 9, Down East 1
Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings
Charleston 8, Augusta 5
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.