Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 61 41 .598 — Down East (Texas) 60 42 .588 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 46 56 .451 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 30 72 .294 31 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 60 42 .588 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 57 45 .559 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 50 52 .490 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 65 .363 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 71 31 .696 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 51 51 .500 20 Columbia (Kansas City) 47 55 .461 24 Augusta (Atlanta) 42 60 .412 29

Saturday’s Games

Down East 5, Fayetteville 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 2

Delmarva 7, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 5, Carolina 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 1

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 15, Kannapolis 0

Fayetteville 9, Down East 1

Salem 10, Delmarva 1, 7 innings

Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

