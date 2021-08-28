Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|60
|41
|.594
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|45
|56
|.446
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|71
|.297
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|59
|42
|.584
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|57
|44
|.564
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|49
|52
|.485
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|64
|.366
|22
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|70
|31
|.693
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|51
|50
|.505
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|46
|55
|.455
|24
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|42
|59
|.416
|28
___
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis 11, Lynchburg 5
Down East 6, Fayetteville 5
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 0
Salem 5, Delmarva 3
Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 1
Augusta 3, Charleston 1
|Saturday’s Games
Down East 5, Fayetteville 1
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 2
Delmarva 7, Salem 3
Fredericksburg 5, Carolina 4
Charleston 6, Augusta 2
Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 1
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.