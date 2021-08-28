CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 41 .594
Down East (Texas) 60 41 .594
Fayetteville (Houston) 45 56 .446 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 30 71 .297 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 59 42 .584
Delmarva (Baltimore) 57 44 .564 2
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 49 52 .485 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 37 64 .366 22
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 70 31 .693
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 51 50 .505 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 46 55 .455 24
Augusta (Atlanta) 42 59 .416 28

___

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Lynchburg 5

Down East 6, Fayetteville 5

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 5, Delmarva 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 1

Saturday’s Games

Down East 5, Fayetteville 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 2

Delmarva 7, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 5, Carolina 4

Charleston 6, Augusta 2

Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 1

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

For federal managers, new vaccine and testing policy brings anxiety — and more unanswered questions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up