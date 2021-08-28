Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 40 .600 — Down East (Texas) 59 41…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 40 .600 — Down East (Texas) 59 41 .590 1 Fayetteville (Houston) 45 55 .450 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 30 70 .300 30 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 59 41 .590 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 56 44 .560 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 52 .480 11 Fredericksburg (Washington) 36 64 .360 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 69 31 .690 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 50 50 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 46 54 .460 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 42 58 .420 27

___

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8

Delmarva 6, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Lynchburg 5

Down East 6, Fayetteville 5

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 5, Delmarva 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.