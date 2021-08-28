CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 12:19 AM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 40 .600
Down East (Texas) 59 41 .590 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 45 55 .450 15
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 30 70 .300 30
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 59 41 .590
Delmarva (Baltimore) 56 44 .560 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 52 .480 11
Fredericksburg (Washington) 36 64 .360 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 69 31 .690
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 50 50 .500 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 46 54 .460 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 42 58 .420 27

___

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8

Delmarva 6, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 2

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Lynchburg 5

Down East 6, Fayetteville 5

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 0

Salem 5, Delmarva 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 1

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

