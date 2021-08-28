Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|59
|41
|.590
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|45
|55
|.450
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|70
|.300
|30
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|56
|44
|.560
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|48
|52
|.480
|11
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|36
|64
|.360
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|69
|31
|.690
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|50
|50
|.500
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|46
|54
|.460
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|42
|58
|.420
|27
___
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4
Fayetteville 10, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8
Delmarva 6, Salem 3
Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2
Charleston 7, Augusta 2
|Friday’s Games
Kannapolis 11, Lynchburg 5
Down East 6, Fayetteville 5
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 0
Salem 5, Delmarva 3
Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 1
Augusta 3, Charleston 1
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
