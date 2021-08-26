Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 39 .606 — Down East (Texas) 58 41…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 39 .606 — Down East (Texas) 58 41 .586 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 45 54 .455 15 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 29 70 .293 31 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 58 41 .586 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 56 43 .566 2 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 51 .485 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 35 64 .354 23 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 69 30 .697 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 50 49 .505 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 45 54 .455 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 41 58 .414 27

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4

Fayetteville 10, Down East 3

Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8

Delmarva 6, Salem 3

Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2

Charleston 7, Augusta 2

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

