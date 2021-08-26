Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|60
|39
|.606
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|58
|41
|.586
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|45
|54
|.455
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|70
|.293
|31
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|56
|43
|.566
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|48
|51
|.485
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|35
|64
|.354
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|69
|30
|.697
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|50
|49
|.505
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|45
|54
|.455
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|41
|58
|.414
|27
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2
Down East 5, Fayetteville 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3
Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 9, Augusta 1
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 5, Lynchburg 4
Fayetteville 10, Down East 3
Myrtle Beach 9, Columbia 8
Delmarva 6, Salem 3
Fredericksburg 3, Carolina 2
Charleston 7, Augusta 2
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Down East, 6 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.