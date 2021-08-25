Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 38 .612 — Down East (Texas) 58 40…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 38 .612 — Down East (Texas) 58 40 .592 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 44 54 .449 16 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 28 70 .286 32 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 58 40 .592 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 55 43 .561 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 50 .490 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 34 64 .347 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 49 49 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 45 53 .459 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 41 57 .418 27

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 13, Kannapolis 1

Down East 12, Fayetteville 11, 1st Game

Fayetteville 4, Down East 2, 2nd Game

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 1

Delmarva 9, Salem 4

Carolina 11, Fredericksburg 2

Augusta 6, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

