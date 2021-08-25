Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|60
|38
|.612
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|58
|40
|.592
|2
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|44
|54
|.449
|16
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|28
|70
|.286
|32
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|55
|43
|.561
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|48
|50
|.490
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|34
|64
|.347
|24
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|49
|49
|.500
|19
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|45
|53
|.459
|23
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|41
|57
|.418
|27
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 13, Kannapolis 1
Down East 12, Fayetteville 11, 1st Game
Fayetteville 4, Down East 2, 2nd Game
Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 1
Delmarva 9, Salem 4
Carolina 11, Fredericksburg 2
Augusta 6, Charleston 3
|Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2
Down East 5, Fayetteville 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3
Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3
Charleston 9, Augusta 1
|Thursday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.