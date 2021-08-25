CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. details vaccine requirement | City of Falls Church to require vaccination | Latest on J&J booster | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 11:47 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 38 .612
Down East (Texas) 58 40 .592 2
Fayetteville (Houston) 44 54 .449 16
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 28 70 .286 32
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 58 40 .592
Delmarva (Baltimore) 55 43 .561 3
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 50 .490 10
Fredericksburg (Washington) 34 64 .347 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 49 49 .500 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 45 53 .459 23
Augusta (Atlanta) 41 57 .418 27

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 13, Kannapolis 1

Down East 12, Fayetteville 11, 1st Game

Fayetteville 4, Down East 2, 2nd Game

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 1

Delmarva 9, Salem 4

Carolina 11, Fredericksburg 2

Augusta 6, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2

Down East 5, Fayetteville 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3

Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

