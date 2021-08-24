CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. education board talks masks | Anne Arundel Co. vaccine update | FDA decision triggers mandates | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 24, 2021, 11:49 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 37 .619
Down East (Texas) 57 40 .588 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 44 53 .454 16
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 27 70 .278 33
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 57 40 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 55 42 .567 2
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 49 .495 9
Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 64 .340 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 67 30 .691
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 48 49 .495 19
Columbia (Kansas City) 45 52 .464 22
Augusta (Atlanta) 41 56 .423 26

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 7, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 15, Augusta 7

Fayetteville 9, Myrtle Beach 7

Salem 11, Lynchburg 3

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 10, Charleston 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 13, Kannapolis 1

Down East 12, Fayetteville 11, 1st Game

Fayetteville 4, Down East 2, 2nd Game

Myrtle Beach 6, Columbia 1

Delmarva 9, Salem 4

Carolina 11, Fredericksburg 2

Augusta 6, Charleston 3

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

