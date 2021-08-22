Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 59 37 .615 — Down East (Texas) 56 39…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 59 37 .615 — Down East (Texas) 56 39 .589 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 43 52 .453 15½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 27 69 .281 32 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 57 39 .594 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 54 42 .562 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 47 49 .490 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 33 63 .344 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 67 29 .698 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 47 49 .490 20 Columbia (Kansas City) 45 51 .469 22 Augusta (Atlanta) 40 56 .417 27

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville 5, Myrtle Beach 4

Carolina 15, Augusta 6

Charleston 7, Columbia 0

Salem 11, Lynchburg 10, 10 innings

Kannapolis 5, Down East 2

Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 4, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Down East 7, Kannapolis 1

Carolina 15, Augusta 7

Fayetteville 9, Myrtle Beach 7

Salem 11, Lynchburg 3

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 2

Columbia 10, Charleston 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

