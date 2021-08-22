Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|56
|39
|.589
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|43
|52
|.453
|15½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|27
|69
|.281
|32
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|57
|39
|.594
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|54
|42
|.562
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|47
|49
|.490
|10
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|33
|63
|.344
|24
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|67
|29
|.698
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|47
|49
|.490
|20
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|45
|51
|.469
|22
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|40
|56
|.417
|27
___
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville 5, Myrtle Beach 4
Carolina 15, Augusta 6
Charleston 7, Columbia 0
Salem 11, Lynchburg 10, 10 innings
Kannapolis 5, Down East 2
Delmarva 5, Fredericksburg 4, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 7, Kannapolis 1
Carolina 15, Augusta 7
Fayetteville 9, Myrtle Beach 7
Salem 11, Lynchburg 3
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 2
Columbia 10, Charleston 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 2, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
