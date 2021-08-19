CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Leicester extends contract of…

Leicester extends contract of winger Harvey Barnes to 2025

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 7:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester winger Harvey Barnes signed a contract extension Thursday to keep him at his boyhood club until June 2025.

The 23-year-old England international had been one of Leicester’s best players in 2020-21, scoring 13 goals in all competitions before undergoing knee surgery that ruled him out of the European Championship.

“I’ve been here for so many years now, it feels like home,” Barnes said. ”For me, it was a no-brainer. Of course, I wanted to extend my stay here.”

He’s been with Leicester since the age of 9 and rose through the club’s youth academy.

Barnes made his debut for England in a win over Wales in a friendly match last October and looked to have a decent chance of making Gareth Southgate’s squad for Euro 2020.

Leicester beat Wolverhampton 1-0 in its season opener and will play at West Ham on Monday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon says it is moving readiness away from short-term goals

Report: Census hit by cyberattack, US count unaffected

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Agencies get another tool for recruiting and hiring student interns, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up