High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 55 33 .625 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 39 .547 7 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 39 48 .448 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 37 51 .420 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 52 .395 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 62 26 .705 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 56 32 .636 6 Greenville (Boston) 46 41 .529 15½ Hickory (Texas) 40 47 .460 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 39 49 .443 23 Asheville (Houston) 35 50 .412 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 55 .375 29

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Rome at Hickory, ppd.

Wilmington 5, Brooklyn 4

Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 4

Aberdeen 3, Asheville 2, 1st game

Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 2nd game

Bowling Green 10, Greenville 7

Friday’s Games

Rome 5, Hickory 4, 1st game

Hickory 11, Rome 0, 2nd game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Asheville 4

Greenville 9, Bowling Green 8

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

