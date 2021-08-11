High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 54 32 .628 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 44…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 54 32 .628 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 44 39 .530 5½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 38 47 .447 15½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 49 .410 18½ Wilmington (Washington) 34 51 .400 19½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 61 25 .709 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 54 32 .628 7 Greenville (Boston) 45 40 .529 15½ Hickory (Texas) 39 46 .459 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 38 48 .442 23 Asheville (Houston) 35 47 .427 24 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 53 .384 28

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 5, Winston-Salem 4

Hickory 8, Rome 7

Brooklyn at Wilmington, susp.

Hudson Valley 7, Jersey Shore 4

Asheville at Aberdeen, susp.

Bowling Green 9, Greenville 7

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Winston-Salem 5

Rome 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Brooklyn 16, Wilmington 5

Jersey Shore 7, Hudson Valley 6

Aberdeen 4, Asheville 3, 1st game

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2nd game, ppd.

Bowling Green 6, Greenville 4

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

