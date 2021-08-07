High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 30 .639 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 30 .639 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524 9½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 46 .446 16 Wilmington (Washington) 33 50 .398 20 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 32 49 .395 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 59 24 .711 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 8 Greenville (Boston) 44 38 .537 14½ Hickory (Texas) 38 44 .463 20½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 46 .446 22 Asheville (Houston) 34 45 .430 23 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 32 50 .390 26½

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 4, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 1

Winston-Salem at Asheville, ppd.

Hickory 16, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 5, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 11, Rome 3

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

