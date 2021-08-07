2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 10:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 30 .639
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 43 39 .524
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 46 .446 16
Wilmington (Washington) 33 50 .398 20
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 32 49 .395 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 59 24 .711
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 8
Greenville (Boston) 44 38 .537 14½
Hickory (Texas) 38 44 .463 20½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 46 .446 22
Asheville (Houston) 34 45 .430 23
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 32 50 .390 26½

___

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 4, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4

Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 1

Winston-Salem at Asheville, ppd.

Hickory 16, Greensboro 2

Aberdeen 5, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 11, Rome 3

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

After 15 years of Best Places to Work, data findings consistently point to engagement needs

Feds could face prosecution, discipline for lying on new vaccine certification form

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up