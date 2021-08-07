High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|30
|.639
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|43
|39
|.524
|9½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|46
|.446
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|33
|50
|.398
|20
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|49
|.395
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|59
|24
|.711
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|51
|32
|.614
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|44
|38
|.537
|14½
|Hickory (Texas)
|38
|44
|.463
|20½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|46
|.446
|22
|Asheville (Houston)
|34
|45
|.430
|23
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|50
|.390
|26½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6
Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6
Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0
Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0
Greenville 4, Rome 3
|Saturday’s Games
Brooklyn 5, Hudson Valley 4
Bowling Green 8, Wilmington 1
Winston-Salem at Asheville, ppd.
Hickory 16, Greensboro 2
Aberdeen 5, Jersey Shore 3
Greenville 11, Rome 3
|Sunday’s Games
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
