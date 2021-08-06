High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 29 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 42…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 29 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 42 39 .519 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 45 .451 16 Wilmington (Washington) 33 49 .402 20 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 31 49 .388 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 58 24 .707 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 51 31 .622 7 Greenville (Boston) 43 38 .531 14½ Hickory (Texas) 37 44 .457 20½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 45 .451 21 Asheville (Houston) 34 45 .430 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 32 50 .390 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 6

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 4, Rome 0

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 4, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.