2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 53 29 .646
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 42 39 .519 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 45 .451 16
Wilmington (Washington) 33 49 .402 20
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 31 49 .388 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 58 24 .707
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 51 31 .622 7
Greenville (Boston) 43 38 .531 14½
Hickory (Texas) 37 44 .457 20½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 45 .451 21
Asheville (Houston) 34 45 .430 22½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 32 50 .390 26

___

Thursday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 0

Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 6

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3

Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 3

Greenville 4, Rome 0

Friday’s Games

Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6

Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6

Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0

Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0

Greenville 4, Rome 3

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden's picks on USPS board push back on 'dangerous risks' in plan to slow down mail

Space Force needs some shorter term investments to keep Congress happy

Military sexual assault commissioners urge officials not to get bogged down by UCMJ changes

New CISA office brings in cloud giants, other private companies to collaborate on cyber threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up