High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|29
|.646
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|42
|39
|.519
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|45
|.451
|16
|Wilmington (Washington)
|33
|49
|.402
|20
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|31
|49
|.388
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|58
|24
|.707
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|51
|31
|.622
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|43
|38
|.531
|14½
|Hickory (Texas)
|37
|44
|.457
|20½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|45
|.451
|21
|Asheville (Houston)
|34
|45
|.430
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|50
|.390
|26
___
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greensboro 0
Winston-Salem 11, Asheville 6
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 3
Wilmington 10, Bowling Green 1
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 3
Greenville 4, Rome 0
|Friday’s Games
Greensboro 15, Hickory 14, 12 innings
Asheville 9, Winston-Salem 6
Brooklyn 9, Hudson Valley 6
Bowling Green 6, Wilmington 0
Aberdeen 3, Jersey Shore 0
Greenville 4, Rome 3
|Saturday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.