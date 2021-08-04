High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|52
|28
|.650
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|40
|39
|.506
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|37
|43
|.463
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|32
|48
|.400
|20
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|48
|.385
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|57
|23
|.713
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|50
|30
|.625
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|41
|38
|.519
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|43
|.463
|20
|Hickory (Texas)
|36
|43
|.456
|20½
|Asheville (Houston)
|33
|44
|.429
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|49
|.388
|26
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 15, Greensboro 3
Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5
Greenville 5, Rome 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 6, Hickory 2
Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2
Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1
Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1
Greenville 5, Rome 4
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
