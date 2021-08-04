High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 52 28 .650 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 52 28 .650 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40 39 .506 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 37 43 .463 15 Wilmington (Washington) 32 48 .400 20 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 48 .385 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 57 23 .713 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 50 30 .625 7 Greenville (Boston) 41 38 .519 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 43 .463 20 Hickory (Texas) 36 43 .456 20½ Asheville (Houston) 33 44 .429 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 31 49 .388 26

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Greensboro 3

Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 5, Rome 1

Wednesday’s Games

Greensboro 6, Hickory 2

Asheville 8, Winston-Salem 7

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 2

Bowling Green 7, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 2, Aberdeen 1

Greenville 5, Rome 4

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

