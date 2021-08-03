High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 51 28 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 51 28 .646 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 40 38 .513 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 43 .456 15 Wilmington (Washington) 32 47 .405 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 47 .390 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 56 23 .709 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 30 .620 7 Greenville (Boston) 40 38 .513 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 42 .468 19 Hickory (Texas) 36 42 .462 19½ Asheville (Houston) 32 44 .421 22½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 31 48 .392 25

Sunday’s Games

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 14, Rome 6

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2

Hickory 12, Greenville 7

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 15, Greensboro 3

Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3

Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0

Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1

Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5

Greenville 5, Rome 1

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, noon

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

