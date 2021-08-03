High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|51
|28
|.646
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|40
|38
|.513
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|36
|43
|.456
|15
|Wilmington (Washington)
|32
|47
|.405
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|47
|.390
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|56
|23
|.709
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|49
|30
|.620
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|40
|38
|.513
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|42
|.468
|19
|Hickory (Texas)
|36
|42
|.462
|19½
|Asheville (Houston)
|32
|44
|.421
|22½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|48
|.392
|25
___
|Sunday’s Games
Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 14, Rome 6
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4
Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2
Hickory 12, Greenville 7
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory 15, Greensboro 3
Winston-Salem 4, Asheville 3
Hudson Valley 5, Brooklyn 0
Bowling Green 2, Wilmington 1
Aberdeen 8, Jersey Shore 5
Greenville 5, Rome 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, noon
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
