High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|50
|28
|.641
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|39
|38
|.506
|10½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|36
|42
|.462
|14
|Wilmington (Washington)
|32
|46
|.410
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|30
|46
|.395
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|55
|23
|.705
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|49
|29
|.628
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|39
|38
|.506
|15½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|37
|41
|.474
|18
|Hickory (Texas)
|35
|42
|.455
|19½
|Asheville (Houston)
|32
|43
|.427
|21½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|48
|.385
|25
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 7, Greenville 4
Rome 3, Asheville 0
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4
Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3
Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7
Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
|Sunday’s Games
Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3
Asheville 14, Rome 6
Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4
Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2
Hickory 12, Greenville 7
Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, noon
Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.