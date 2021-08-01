2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 50 28 .641
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 39 38 .506 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 42 .462 14
Wilmington (Washington) 32 46 .410 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 46 .395 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 23 .705
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 29 .628 6
Greenville (Boston) 39 38 .506 15½
Rome (Atlanta) 37 41 .474 18
Hickory (Texas) 35 42 .455 19½
Asheville (Houston) 32 43 .427 21½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 48 .385 25

___

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greenville 4

Rome 3, Asheville 0

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4

Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3

Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Asheville 14, Rome 6

Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4

Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2

Hickory 12, Greenville 7

Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, noon

Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD IG recognizes whistleblower for hotline tip that led to $25M settlement

Possible vaccine mandate for federal employees raises host of tricky questions, attorneys say

Seven-bill spending minibus clears House, retains Biden's proposed federal pay raise

Here’s how the White House wants to reform cybersecurity management for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up