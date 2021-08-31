CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Keeping COVID cases in schools in perspective | Pandemic effect on rents | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 31, 2021, 11:10 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52 50 .510 11
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 54 .465 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 44 58 .431 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 61 .396 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 33 .676
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 65 38 .631
Greenville (Boston) 55 48 .534 14½
Rome (Atlanta) 46 55 .455 22½
Hickory (Texas) 45 54 .455 22½
Asheville (Houston) 44 55 .444 23½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 30½

___

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 19, Asheville 11

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 8, Hickory 3

Rome 5, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7

Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0

Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game

Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

