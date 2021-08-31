High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 39 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 52 50 .510 11 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 47 54 .465 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 44 58 .431 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 40 61 .396 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 33 .676 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 65 38 .631 4½ Greenville (Boston) 55 48 .534 14½ Rome (Atlanta) 46 55 .455 22½ Hickory (Texas) 45 54 .455 22½ Asheville (Houston) 44 55 .444 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 30½

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 19, Asheville 11

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 8, Hickory 3

Rome 5, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7

Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.

Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0

Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game

Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game

Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game

Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

