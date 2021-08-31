High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|63
|39
|.618
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|52
|50
|.510
|11
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|47
|54
|.465
|15½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|44
|58
|.431
|19
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|61
|.396
|22½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|69
|33
|.676
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|65
|38
|.631
|4½
|Greenville (Boston)
|55
|48
|.534
|14½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|46
|55
|.455
|22½
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|54
|.455
|22½
|Asheville (Houston)
|44
|55
|.444
|23½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|38
|63
|.376
|30½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3
Greesboro 19, Asheville 11
Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6
Greenville 8, Hickory 3
Rome 5, Bowling Green 3
Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greensboro 9, Hudson Valley 7
Winston-Salem at Rome, ppd.
Brooklyn 5, Wilmington 0
Asheville 5, Greenville 1, 1st game
Asheville 3, Greenville 2, 2nd game
Aberdeen 4, Jersey Shore 2, 1st game
Jersey Shore 6, Aberdeen 2, 2nd game
Hickory at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.
Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.
Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
