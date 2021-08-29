CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals face oxygen shortages | How to encourage family to stop spreading misinformation | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 9:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 38 .624
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 51 49 .510 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 46 53 .465 16
Wilmington (Washington) 44 57 .436 19
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 33 .676
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 64 38 .627 5
Greenville (Boston) 55 46 .545 13½
Rome (Atlanta) 46 55 .455 22½
Hickory (Texas) 46 53 .454 22½
Asheville (Houston) 42 55 .433 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 30½

___

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 5

Greenville 3, Hickory 0

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 19, Asheville 11

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 8, Hickory 3

Rome 5, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

Passport services union presses State Dept. for more leave flexibility amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Biden formally announces plans to give employees a federal pay raise in 2022

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up