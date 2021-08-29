High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 38 .624 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 51…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 63 38 .624 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 51 49 .510 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 46 53 .465 16 Wilmington (Washington) 44 57 .436 19 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 33 .676 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 64 38 .627 5 Greenville (Boston) 55 46 .545 13½ Rome (Atlanta) 46 55 .455 22½ Hickory (Texas) 46 53 .454 22½ Asheville (Houston) 42 55 .433 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 63 .376 30½

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 4

Brooklyn 4, Aberdeen 1

Jersey Shore 10, Wilmington 9, 1st game

Jersey Shore 3, Wilmington 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 5

Greenville 3, Hickory 0

Rome 4, Bowling Green 3

Sunday’s Games

Wilmington 7, Jersey Shore 3

Greesboro 19, Asheville 11

Hudson Valley 9, Winston-Salem 6

Greenville 8, Hickory 3

Rome 5, Bowling Green 3

Aberdeen 5, Brooklyn 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 2nd game, Susp. July 17, TBD

Jersey Shore at Aberdeen, 1st game, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 2nd game, Susp. Aug.8, TBD

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Rome, 7 p.m.

Wilmington at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 7:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

