High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 25, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 36 .629
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 49 47 .510 11½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 43 52 .453 17
Wilmington (Washington) 43 54 .443 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 59 .385 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 37 .622 7
Greenville (Boston) 52 45 .536 15½
Hickory (Texas) 44 51 .463 21½
Rome (Atlanta) 43 54 .443 23½
Asheville (Houston) 41 52 .441 23½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 30½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 13, Greesboro 6

Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings

Hickory 8, Greenville 7

Rome 5, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0

Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4

Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Thursday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

