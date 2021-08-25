High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 36 .629 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 49…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 36 .629 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 49 47 .510 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 43 52 .453 17 Wilmington (Washington) 43 54 .443 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 59 .385 23½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 37 .622 7 Greenville (Boston) 52 45 .536 15½ Hickory (Texas) 44 51 .463 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 43 54 .443 23½ Asheville (Houston) 41 52 .441 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 30½

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 13, Greesboro 6

Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings

Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings

Hickory 8, Greenville 7

Rome 5, Bowling Green 4

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game

Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game

Greesboro 12, Asheville 4

Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0

Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4

Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings

Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Thursday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

