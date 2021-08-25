High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|61
|36
|.629
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|49
|47
|.510
|11½
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|43
|52
|.453
|17
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|54
|.443
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|59
|.385
|23½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|68
|30
|.694
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|61
|37
|.622
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|52
|45
|.536
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|44
|51
|.463
|21½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|43
|54
|.443
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|41
|52
|.441
|23½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|61
|.371
|30½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 13, Greesboro 6
Winston-Salem 6, Hudson Valley 4, 10 innings
Brooklyn 9, Aberdeen 6
Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 8, 13 innings
Hickory 8, Greenville 7
Rome 5, Bowling Green 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game
Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game
Greesboro 12, Asheville 4
Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0
Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4
Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings
Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
|Thursday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.