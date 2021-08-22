CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 9:30 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 35 .632
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 45 .516 11
Wilmington (Washington) 43 52 .453 17
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 52 .441 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 58 .376 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 67 29 .698
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 60 36 .625 7
Greenville (Boston) 51 44 .537 15½
Hickory (Texas) 43 50 .462 22½
Rome (Atlanta) 42 53 .442 24½
Asheville (Houston) 40 51 .440 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 35 60 .367 31½

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 4, 1st game

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 1, 2nd game

Rome 4, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 0

Asheville at Jersey Shore, susp. bottom 1st inning

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, canc.

Greenville 6, Rome 0, 7 innings

Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 6

Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.

Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

