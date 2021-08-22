High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|35
|.632
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|48
|45
|.516
|11
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|52
|.453
|17
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|41
|52
|.441
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|58
|.376
|24
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|67
|29
|.698
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|60
|36
|.625
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|51
|44
|.537
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|43
|50
|.462
|22½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|42
|53
|.442
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|40
|51
|.440
|24½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|35
|60
|.367
|31½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 4, 1st game
Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 1, 2nd game
Rome 4, Greenville 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 5
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 0
Asheville at Jersey Shore, susp. bottom 1st inning
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, canc.
Greenville 6, Rome 0, 7 innings
Greensboro 11, Bowling Green 6
Wilmington at Aberdeen, ppd.
Hickory 6, Winston-Salem 2
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.