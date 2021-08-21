CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 21, 2021, 12:13 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 59 35 .628
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 44 .522 10
Wilmington (Washington) 42 52 .447 17
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 52 .441 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 57 .380 23
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 66 28 .702
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 59 35 .628 7
Greenville (Boston) 50 43 .538 15½
Hickory (Texas) 41 49 .456 23
Rome (Atlanta) 41 52 .441 24½
Asheville (Houston) 40 51 .440 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 58 .370 31

___

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Bowling Green 8, Greensboro 6

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Asheville 15, Jersey Shore 7

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 7

Friday’s Games

Greenville 4, Rome 1, 1st game

Rome 5, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 6

Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 9, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5

Saturday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

