High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|35
|.628
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|48
|44
|.522
|10
|Wilmington (Washington)
|42
|52
|.447
|17
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|41
|52
|.441
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|57
|.380
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|66
|28
|.702
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|59
|35
|.628
|7
|Greenville (Boston)
|50
|43
|.538
|15½
|Hickory (Texas)
|41
|49
|.456
|23
|Rome (Atlanta)
|41
|52
|.441
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|40
|51
|.440
|24½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|58
|.370
|31
___
|Thursday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.
Bowling Green 8, Greensboro 6
Greenville at Rome, ppd.
Asheville 15, Jersey Shore 7
Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6
Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 7
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 4, Rome 1, 1st game
Rome 5, Greenville 2, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 6
Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville 9, Jersey Shore 3
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5
|Saturday’s Games
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 2, 4 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.