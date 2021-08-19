High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 58 35 .624 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 58 35 .624 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 44 .516 10 Wilmington (Washington) 42 51 .452 16 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 51 .446 16½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 56 .385 22 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 66 27 .710 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 58 35 .624 8 Greenville (Boston) 49 42 .538 16 Hickory (Texas) 40 49 .449 24 Rome (Atlanta) 40 51 .440 25 Asheville (Houston) 39 51 .433 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 31

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 8, Rome 1, 1st game

Greenville 1, Rome 0, 2nd game

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 2

Wilmington 10, Aberdeen 6, 10 innings

Brooklyn 11, Hudson Valley 7

Jersey Shore 6, Asheville 4

Winston-Salem 13, Hickory 2

Thursday’s Games

Winston-Salem at Hickory, ppd.

Bowling Green 8, Greensboro 6

Greenville at Rome, ppd.

Asheville 15, Jersey Shore 7

Hudson Valley 7, Brooklyn 6

Wilmington 8, Aberdeen 7

Friday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greenville at Rome, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 6:05 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 6:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

